Baylor Scott & White Health Plan will stop providing Medicaid and marketplace coverage in Texas

The Baylor Scott & White Health Plan will stop offering Texas Medicaid and individual marketplace health insurance plans this year, the provider announced Tuesday.

The Dallas-based health plan will leave the Texas Medicaid Managed Care Program at the end of August, through which about 125,000 people are enrolled in Medicaid.

The plan will then stop offering marketplace plans created under the Affordable Care Act at the end of the year. That will affect another 100,000 people in Texas.

It's not clear how many people will be laid off from the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan. The hospital says the changes are "impacting" 321 jobs across the state, including 65 in North Texas.

"We are committed to supporting affected team members through this transition with new and unique resources, including dedicated career guidance, funded reskilling for high-demand clinical positions, priority access to open roles in our system, relocation reimbursements and extended medical benefits to help support continuity of coverage," Julie Smith, director of public relations at Baylor Scott & White Health, wrote in a statement.

The Baylor Scott & White Health system, which includes hospitals and other health facilities, will still accept patients who use Medicaid and marketplace plans.

Medicaid is a joint state and federal program that covers medical costs for people with limited income. Marketplace plans are private insurance options sold through the federally-controlled Health Insurance Marketplace.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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