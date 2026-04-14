Texas opening an economic development office in London to spur investment

Texas will open an economic development office in London and send a delegation to encourage businesses to invest in the state this month.

The Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office awarded a contract to the Austin-based lobbying group Vianovo in March to lead the State of Texas United Kingdom Office and encourage UK companies to invest in Texas. The Guardian reported the office will open this month.

Linda McMahon, CEO of the Dallas Economic Development Corporation, told KERA she and other North Texans will be attending the delegation, which is being organized by the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

The delegation and office come as Dallas is seeking to attract businesses to its rapidly growing finance industry dubbed "Y'all Street. "

One of its centerpieces, the Texas Stock Exchange, plans to begin trading this summer. TXSE spurred the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq to open Dallas-based exchanges in response.

The mayor of London, Dame Susan Langley, said in a February social media post after meeting Gov. Greg Abbott that TXSE could create new opportunities to "connect British and Texan firms to fresh capital."

Trade between Texas and the UK totaled $17.6 billion in 2025, making it the 13th-largest trading partner, according to the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office. UK companies invested $10.3 billion in Texas and created more than 18,000 jobs in the last 10 years.

Dallas officials are also making a pitch to domestic companies in New York City.

The Texas flag flew outside the NYSE's Wall Street office on Monday as Mayor Eric Johnson, City Manager Kimberly Tolbert and a delegation of business leaders rang the opening bell for the market.

Johnson has pitched Dallas as a "sanctuary from socialism," touting the city's business-friendly policies.

"Watch out, Wall Street, Y’all Street is here!" Johnson wrote in a post on X Tuesday.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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