The Nordstrom at Galleria Dallas – the first in Texas – set to close in May

After decades at Galleria Dallas, Nordstrom will close this spring.

The high-end retail store confirmed the closure this week, saying in a statement it wants to focus on leveraging its other stores and its digital channels like online shopping. The company said the decision was a difficult one to make.

“Decisions like this are never easy, and we understand the impact they have on our team members,” the statement said. “We’re committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, including supporting those who are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom.”

The company said sales have grown and it saw the strongest performance last year in more than a decade.

“In 2025, Nordstrom total sales grew to $15.9B, an all-time high, up 7% over the year prior,” the statement said.

The company didn’t provide a reason for the closure, but in 2022 it moved into a smaller space at the Galleria, according to the Dallas Morning News , leaving more than 45,000 square feet of space.

It comes as other department stores, including Macy’s and Kohl’s, have closed locations across the country, including North Texas.

The closure leaves two Nordstroms and 10 Nordstrom Racks in the region.

A spokesperson for the Galleria didn’t say what will happen to the third-floor space once the store closes. The mall is adding eight new stores, such as Aritzia, and much more.

“Nordstrom will be leaving Galleria Dallas, and while we are disappointed to see them go, we remain energized by the momentum of what's ahead,” the spokesperson said in a statement.