Family owned Highland Park jewelry store robbed, owners estimate $500,000 in losses

A family owned jewelry business in Highland Park was the target of a violent burglary that led to an estimated $500,000 in losses, its owners confirmed Tuesday.

Three masked individuals forced their way into Ylang 23 on Oak Lawn Avenue shortly after midnight Friday using sledgehammers to break through the glass entry, according to its owners.

The robbery, which lasted less than four minutes, resulted in a significant loss, co-owner Alysa Teichman said. The thieves snatched jewelry and display items, leaving shattered display cases and broken glass across the 3,200 square-foot shop floor.

No employees were present during the break-in, and no injuries have been reported.

Co-founded by Charles and Joanne Teichman, the store recently celebrated its 40th anniversary and has been a notable fixture in the Dallas-area retail landscape.

“That store was always a labor of love,” Charles Teichman said. “It was what we always dreamed of and never had enough space to do. And we hope that we will start again and succeed as we have in the past.”

The three masked and gloved suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, according to Highland Park police.

The store continues to fulfill online orders and plans to officially reopen once the display cases are repaired.

“Unfortunately, it was really busy this weekend with the snowstorm and we feel like we lost a little bit of time, but we're anxious for everything to reopen,” Alysa Teichman said.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

