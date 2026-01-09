Comerica Bank to lay off nearly 200 workers in Frisco after being acquired

Comerica Bank will lay off 184 workers from its Frisco Star Tower location, the company reported to the Texas Workforce Commission Wednesday — just a day after shareholders approved a nearly $11 billion merger with Ohio-based bank, Fifth Third.

So far, the company has not announced any additional layoffs from its Dallas branch.

The Frisco location was expected to house about 300 employees when it was announced in 2022, according to a press release. The location opened at The Star, the massive Dallas Cowboys global headquarters campus, less than two years ago.

Workers are expected to be laid off on March 13.

"We are committed to treating all impacted employees with respect and providing resources to support them through this transition," a spokesperson for Comerica previously told KERA in a statement.

KERA has reached out to Comerica Bank for comment on the Frisco layoffs and will update this story if they respond.

The tower also houses a Comerica CoWorkSpaces location where small businesses in Collin and Denton county can network and get consulting, according to a 2024 press release.

It's not clear how many workers remain at the location or whether services would be affected.

Despite the layoffs, Fifth Third plans to open 150 new branches in Texas by 2029, a spokesperson previously told KERA in a statement. The bank intends to grow in the Dallas market and support "the dynamic and growing communities of the Metroplex."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

