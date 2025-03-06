Trump administration delays Mexico tariffs until April 2

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Trump administration will delay tariffs on all products from Mexico under the USMCA trade treaty for almost one month to April 2, President Trump announced on Thursday.

Reuters reported that Howard Lutnick, the U.S. commerce secretary, added "that Trump will likely announce later in the day a one-month delay on all Canadian tariffs."

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!”

Reuters explained that the "USMCA is the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated by Trump during his first term, that makes the three North American countries a free trade zone."

The Trump call with the Mexican president came days after Sheinbaum said that her country would unveil retaliatory tariffs against the United States this weekend. She has called Trump's moves to enact 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada a no-win situation.

Sofía Ramírez, general director of the think tank México ¿Cómo Vamos?, said Mexico has more to lose when it comes to a trade war. It would face the potential loss of millions of jobs — pushing more people into migration or criminal networks.

Economic experts like Ray Perryman, the president of the Perryman Group, an economic research company, said a good chunk of additional costs caused by tariffs would be offset onto consumers.

The effects were expected to be felt at grocery stores, particularly with perishable fruits and veggies. Gas prices were also expected to increase.

"We think it would add about $1,500 to the cost of goods for an average household," Perryman explained, "when you factor in the inflation impact as well as the impact it's going to have on our supply chains."

Houston Public Media's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.

