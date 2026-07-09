In Waxahachie, the Webb Gallery celebrates outsider art and the joy of discovering and collecting

Julie and Bruce Webb did not start out to run an art gallery, much less two galleries. But for 32 years, they’ve owned and operated the Webb Gallery out of a 1902 building in downtown Waxahachie, a picturesque little town 30 miles south of Dallas. In 2022, they opened a second space in a 1906 Masonic lodge in Fort Davis in Southwest Texas.

"Just killer oddball stuff"

The Webbs say they are passionate about collecting “things.” They would scour flea markets and antique shops looking for unique treasures that they loved, and that’s how they met. They found they were both drawn to the same things - handmade objects, folk art, and work by self-taught artists.

In their galleries, in addition to folk art, you can also find curious carnival banners, quilts, jewelry, books, and music, and as it says on their website, “just killer oddball stuff.”

Christian Vasquez / KERA A wide view inside the Webb Gallery showcases an array of outsider art, folk art, handmade objects, and decades of passionate collecting.

Their passion: the people who make things.

As Julie and Bruce traveled together seeking unique works, it took them on a road of discovery. Traveling across the South collecting items that really resonated with them led them to meet the Southern folk artists who made the works.

“They don't even always recognize it as art per se. It's an expression,” says Julie Webb. “People who have the pure creative drive to express themselves.”

The pair were drawn not only to the works, but the artists who made them and their stories. They found themselves going back to these artists again and again, checking in with them and seeing what they were working on. It was all about the people, the artists, that drove them to collecting.

"There is power to what objects we're all drawn to"

Bruce and Julie don’t just collect art; they collect culture. Culture that exists through the people in the places they visited. And they love sharing the sense of discovery.

“You walk in, and there's something that makes your heart palpitate. . . Oh, this is new! We haven’t seen this! This is beautiful. This really speaks with everything else that we have,” said Julie. As collectors, that is what drives them.

“There is power to what objects we’re all drawn to,” said Bruce, who is also an artist.

Christian Vasquez / KERA Sculptures by self-taught artist George Williams sit on a shelf in the Webb Gallery.

It’s the Bruce and Julie show.

When the couple amassed a lot of artwork, they decided to hang the works on walls, throw open the doors, and introduce people to the things they loved. They have been very successful over the years finding audiences that share their excitement for their collection of eclectic works.

The couple feels very fortunate to be able to share what they love and make a living from it.

“What's been unique about us is that we've been married for 41 years now and have shared similar tastes in art and music on so many levels," said Julie. "I think you're kind of getting a Bruce and Julie show when you come down to Waxahachie or visit us in West Texas.”

The KERA ArtsDoc series is a biweekly program featuring artists working in North Texas. Find us on YouTube.