Arlington Museum of Art to display soccer memorabilia for World Cup

Soccer fans will have the chance to explore four exhibitions of memorabilia, soccer scarves and contemporary art honoring the beautiful game when the World Cup brings the best of the best to Arlington in the summer.

With fewer than 120 days until the city’s first World Cup game, the Arlington Museum of Art announced its “More than a Match” experience Wednesday. The exhibition opens May 2 and closes Aug. 2.

The announcement comes days after the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee announced a statue will be erected in the Entertainment District to commemorate Arlington’s tournament-high nine matches.

Chris Hightower, Arlington Museum of Art CEO and president, said the experience will capture the passion, both on and off the field, of soccer.

“Soccer is a universal sport that transcends boundaries,” Hightower said in a news release. “Through art, history, and fan expression, these exhibitions honor the shared spirit that makes the World Cup a worldwide celebration.”

The experience will meld the history of the World Cup, its most iconic moments and the joy of fans across the globe, according to the release.

In the experience, fans will have the chance to see memorabilia from past World Cup teams, recollections of the games that have placed the tournament among sports’ top events and historic maps of participating countries.

For those looking to explore the art of the game, exhibitions will also include contemporary pieces focused on soccer and its impact around the world.

Ticket information for the exhibitions and more information on the exhibits will be released soon, according to the release.

