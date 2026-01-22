Beyond Dry January: A Richardson bar helps you nail that resolution to cut back

We’re almost done with January, and typically, this is when some people are struggling or at least rethinking their resolution for 2026.

If you resolved to go alcohol-free, or maybe just cut back on your alcohol consumption, KERA’s Alexsis Jones and I discovered a place that just might help you stay on track.

Beyond The Bar, located off Central Expressway in Richardson, is a bottle shop that offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beers and sodas. Plus, it has a lounge with events like tasting classes and sober karaoke.

Therese Powell/KERA Julie and Reid Robinson are the co-founding partners of Beyond The Bar, an alcohol-free bottle shop and dry bar in Richardson.

INSPIRATION COMES AT A ROXY MUSIC CONCERT

Co-founders Reid and Julie Robinson owned two traditional bars in Richardson before pivoting toward a non-alcoholic venture. Reid had quit drinking a few years before, but inspiration for the new business came to him while attending a concert with friends.

“We were pre-gaming at a club beforehand, and all my friends were having these lovely cocktails, and I felt kind of left out, “Reid said. “Then I got to the Roxy Music show, and all they had was Pepsi. And I thought, ‘This is not right. Why am I not having a good cocktail with everyone else?’ And that's kind of where we started to germinate on the idea.”

Therese Powell/KERA Beyond The Bar is located in Richardson's Core District at 101 S Sherman St.

DRINKING WITH FRIENDS

Julie noticed that patrons at their old bars would ask Reid why he wasn’t drinking.

“Because you've got to have a drink in your hand at the bar,” Julie said. “Then he started drinking non-alcoholic beer-- because he loves the flavor of beer--and a light went off in my head.”

Those aha moments led the duo to open a store that was more than just a place to buy non-alcoholic products.

“We wanted to be a little bit of a mini social hub,” Julie said. “We want people to be able to come here and get a drink. And that's why we decided to also have a tasting room and lounge.”

And community is what Beyond the Bar is building. Gen Z, older generations, expectant mothers, South Asian and Muslim communities , and people who can't drink because of health reasons: Beyond the Bar has a seat for everyone.

“Lots of different people have been into the shop, and it's been really interesting to see all of the communities come together,” Reid said. “Everything is polarizing, but this seems like something where everybody comes around to the table.”

WHAT ABOUT THE TASTE?

Therese Powell/KERA The Blueberry Moon Shrub is one of the alcohol-free cocktails you can try at Beyond The Bar.

True to the name, Beyond the Bar goes beyond a mocktail. You can expect craft, non-alcoholic, or zero-proof cocktails. And because the ingredients are layered and lower in sugar, the drinks have a real flavor profile.

Julie whipped up a couple of drinks for us to sample.

Up first was the Blueberry Moon Shrub, a fizzy, fruity-tasting drink made up of a blueberry ginger mint botanical spirit, paired with an elderberry shrub, fresh lime juice and a nice ginger beer.

I tasted notes of pepper in the cocktail. Alexsis liked that it kicked like a Moscow Mule despite being alcohol-free.

Julie also mixed up a non-alcoholic Old Fashioned for Alexsis.

“I could really taste the coffee notes,” Alexsis said, “The only thing missing was the burn going down, which makes it the perfect drink if I want to zebra-stripe for a night out. “

For those not in the know, “zebra striping” is alternating between an alcoholic and a non-alcoholic drink.

If you want to dip your toes into other non-alcoholic alternatives and events, Beyond the Bar offers monthly zero-proof cocktail classes and hosts a sober karaoke event on the last Saturday of each month. You can also sample some of Beyond the Bar’s creations when they host a pop-up bar at the upcoming DFW Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 15 in Richardson.

Details: Beyond the Bar, 101 S Sherman St B, Richardson, TX. Hours are Tues-Sat 12-7 p.m., Sun 12-4 p.m., Mon, closed.