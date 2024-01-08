From the symphony to the stock show, here’s a snapshot of January events in Fort Worth

Looking for something to get you out of your postholiday slump? From the symphony to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the Report’s roundup of events will help you fill up the pages of your freshly minted 2024 planner.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre and the FWSO: Mozart and Stravinsky

See Mozart’s “Overture to The Magic Flute” and “Symphony No. 41” as well as Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” come to life as the Dallas Black Dance Theatre performs alongside the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Times: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Dates: Jan. 5-7

Location: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St.

Tickets: $26-$99

Artist Talk: James Prosek

The exhibition “Trespassers: James Prosek and the Texas Prairie” uses watercolors and silhouette painting to explore grasslands and urban restoration projects. Prosek will join curator Spencer Wigmore for a live podcast taping about his work, followed by an audience Q&A session.

Time: 6 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 11

Location: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Tickets: Free. RSVP here.

Marthe Bonnard: Myths and Truths

“Bonnard’s Worlds” at the Kimbell offers a surprisingly intimate look at Pierre Bonnard’s life. As a companion to that exhibition, art historian Sarah Whitfield will discuss Marthe Bonnard, who was a muse and model for her husband but also an artist in her own right.

Time: 6 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 12

Location: The Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Tickets: Free. No registration required.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo All Western Parade

Celebrate the beginning of the stock show and rodeo by attending the annual All Western Parade. This year’s event is expected to break records, with an estimated 3,000 horses on the parade route.

Time: 11 a.m.

Dates: Jan. 13

Location: Downtown

Tickets: Free; reserved parade seats $15 or $25.

Best of Mexico Celebración

This Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo extravaganza boasts trick riders, mariachi music, folklórico dancers and more. Charro Jerry Diaz choreographed and produced the event, which is appropriate for all ages.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 14

Location: Dickies Arena, 823 W. Vickery Blvd.

Tickets: Starting at $40

39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally 2024

Mark the national holiday with a parade and rally promoting unity and justice for all.

Time: 11 a.m.

Dates: Jan. 15

Location: The parade will take place downtown, followed by a rally in Sundance Square Plaza.



Marjorie Prime

This Jordan Harrison play was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize and grapples with the limits and promised ability of artificial intelligence to assist with memory. Members of the creative team will moderate a 15-20 minute postshow conversation about the production on Jan. 26 and Feb. 1.

Times: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 18-Feb. 11

Location: Stage West Theatre, 823 W. Vickery Blvd.

Tickets: $47 performances. Learn more about discounts ticket specials here.

Slow Art Tour

For anyone who has “slow down” as a resolution this year, this tour should be right up your alley. The slow art movement encourages viewers to “simply enjoy art in a deliberate and unhurried fashion.” In that spirit, this 30-minute tour spotlights a single work of art.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 19

Location: The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St.

Tickets: Free; no registration required

The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh

Paging every “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl”: Hear all of your favorite Elton John and Billy Joel hits with the backing of a full symphony orchestra in this trio of concerts.

Times: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Dates: Jan. 19-21

Location: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St.

Tickets: $36-$116.60

Disney’s AladdinIn the mood for some escapism that’s age-appropriate for kids? Dust off your magic carpet and ride over to Bass Hall, where this Broadway production transports you to “A Whole New World.”

Times: 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Location: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St.

Tickets: Starting at $55

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.