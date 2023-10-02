Beyoncé brings the Renaissance World Tour to movie theaters in December, tickets now on sale

Beyoncé is bringing her internationally acclaimed "Renaissance World Tour" to theaters near you.

"RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ" will premiere in North American theaters on Dec. 1 and will be shown at numerous Houston-area cinemas.

While the Renaissance World Tour ended over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, Parkwood Entertainment – the "Break My Soul" singer’s production and entertainment company – had been counting down to announce the tour coming to theaters.

According to a press release the movie, "chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking Renaissance World Tour."

The movie will be distributed by AMC Theatres, following a similar theatrical release strategy to Taylor Swift —who headlined the other culturally dominating tour this summer — her Eras Tour concert film due in theaters on Oct. 13.

Both singers stimulated the U.S. economy this summer, with both tours estimated to have generated more than $9 billion in economic activity combined. The two tours match the revenue from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after adjusting for inflation.

The "RENAISSANCE" film will take moviegoers on a journey from opening night in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City. The trailer for the movie shows behind-the-scenes of the "Single Ladies" singer with her family and montages of her performance.

"When I'm performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé said in the trailer. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free. And no one is judged."

The movie will open in the U.S., Canada and Mexico beginning Dec.1, with more global cities to be announced later.

The film will air on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a minimum of four weeks with multiple showtimes throughout the day. Movie tickets will start at $22.

The experience will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as other branded premium large format screens.

Tickets are available today for purchase at BeyonceFilm.com.