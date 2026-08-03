© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where to find the best dirty martini in Dallas and a few other local favorites

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:21 AM CDT
Manager Dan Friessen tends bar at Barbara's Pavilion. The bar won't be hosting any watch parties for the World Cup, but they are offering a safe, welcoming space for visitors during the Tournament.
Therese Powell/KERA
Manager Dan Friessen tends bar at Barbara's Pavilion in Oak Cliff.

One thing about North Texas, there's no shortage of great bars.

Whether you prefer high-end cocktails from a trained mixologist or a classic draft from a low-key dive bar, Lauren Drewes Daniels, senior editor for the Dallas Observer, shares some local favorites in her latest piece, "High proof, low key: The 50 best bars in Dallas right now." She joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to talk about a few of her favorites.

Clifton Club Bar and Lounge

Patrons line the bar at the Clifton Club Bar & Lounge on Fitzhugh Ave.
Clifton Club Bar & Lounge
Patrons line the bar at the Clifton Club Bar & Lounge on Fitzhugh Ave.

3333 N Fitzhugh Ave.

Drewes Daniels says her favorite part about visiting the Clifton Club is the $20 happy meal they offer during happy hour.

"It comes with one small smash burger, a small french fry, a nice house cocktail and one [cigarette]," she said. "When you go in during happy hour, almost every table in that restaurant has a happy meal on it."

Kilmac's

814 W. Davis St.

Killmac's in Oak Cliff is one of the newest bars from Feargal McKinney, who also runs The Old Monk. Drewes Daniels says she enjoys all of his bar concepts.

"He is great at customer service," she said. "Every single one of his spots, you're going to get served soon and timely."

Mike's Gemini Twin Lounge

1906 S. Hardwood St.

A little bit more on the divey side but still upscale, Drewes Daniels calls Mike's Gemini Twin Lounge one of her favorite bars in the city.

"It is just so unique and different," she said. "The bartenders always wear suits, but there's a stripper pole in the middle of the room."

Drewes Daniels says this spot also offers the best dirty martini in Dallas.

Barbara's Pavilion won't be hosting any World Cup watch parties, but they are offering a safe, welcoming space for visitors during the Tournament.
Therese Powell/KERA
Barbara's Pavilion won't be hosting any World Cup watch parties, but they are offering a safe, welcoming space for visitors during the Tournament.

A Step Up Lounge

3720 Walnut Hill Lane

Like any classic dive bar, A Step Up Lounge is dark and filled with pool tables.

"They don't have any food there because most dive bars don't worry about food, but you can order tacos from Tacos El Metro next door and then they'll take it over to you," Drewes Daniels said.

Not to mention, they have large $5 margaritas on Wednesdays.

Barbara's Pavilion

325 Centre St.

Barbara's Pavilion, better known as Barb's, has a retro 60s vibe and hosts "epic" karaoke.

"I think we should riot if anything happens to Barb's, for sure," Drewes Daniels said.

Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning