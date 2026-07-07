This week in food: A new Oak Cliff eatery, art galleries inside restaurants and World Cup dining

There was a lot to catch up on in the North Texas food scene this week — from the World Cup rush on local restaurants, to the art of dining, and a new eatery in Oak Cliff.

D Magazine's dining critic Brian Reinhart joined NTX Now's Ron Corning to talk through his latest reporting.

Chef Wyl Lima has created much more than a restaurant in Oak Cliff. His menu blends Michelin-level technique with family recipes from his Angolan heritage, all inside a working art gallery that celebrates emerging artists. Brian explains why Atelie is one of Dallas' most exciting new dining experiences, and why now is the perfect time to discover it.

Displaying valuable artwork in a restaurant sounds risky, but more North Texas restaurants are embracing the concept. Brian shares how owners protect priceless pieces, from specialized insurance and hidden security systems to carefully designed lighting, and why diners tend to treat genuine art with surprising respect.

The World Cup has transformed North Texas into an international gathering place, with breweries, bars, and restaurants becoming unofficial homes for fans from around the globe. Brian discusses how local businesses have embraced the tournament and how breweries have become community hubs for visiting supporters.

Summer is traditionally one of the slowest seasons for North Texas restaurants, but it's also become one of the most creative. Brian explains why chefs are increasingly collaborating instead of competing, creating one-night-only dinners that give diners unique culinary experiences while strengthening the city's restaurant community. Brian highlights one collaboration that will benefit the NICU at Baylor Scott & White, and the personal experience that inspired it.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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