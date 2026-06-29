Looking for a new dinner spot in Fort Worth? A local food writer shares his favorites.

For decades, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Bud Kennedy has chronicled the evolution of eateries Fort Worth, watching neighborhoods transform, restaurants come and go, and culinary trends reshape Cowtown's identity.

Kennedy joined North Texas Now's Ron Corning to explain why he thinks Fort Worth is experiencing another restaurant renaissance that stretches from the historic Stockyards to South Main Village, while honoring the institutions that helped define the city's dining culture.

Here's his guide to the restaurants defining Fort Worth today.

Bricks and Horses

Located inside the Bowie House Hotel, Kennedy says Bricks and Horses has become one of Fort Worth's premier dining destinations.

"It's not your typical hotel food," he says. "It's a restaurant that really stands alone for food quality."

He praises the kitchen for evolving beyond its original steak-heavy menu by adding seafood, poultry and vegetable-forward dishes, creating a broader appeal. He says weekend brunch, especially on the patio, is among his favorites.

Cattlemen's Steakhouse

Kennedy says few restaurants have changed as dramatically as Cattlemen's Steakhouse in the Stockyards. After an extensive renovation led by Taylor Sheridan, the iconic steakhouse has been transformed into what Kennedy describes as Fort Worth's premier cowboy dining experience.

"Cattleman's is now the place to take tourists for the Stockyards cowboy steak experience in Fort Worth," he said.

The Chumley House

Topping Kennedy's list of Fort Worth eats is The Chumley House, located near the Crescent Hotel.

"Chumley House in Fort Worth is probably the top restaurant in town right now," he said.

It’s another offering by Duro Hospitality, which has roots in Dallas with The Charles, Mister Charles, and Sister, among other restaurants.

Don Artemio

Fort Worth's culinary evolution can be measured by the success of Don Artemio, according to Kennedy. Inspired by the cuisine of Saltillo, Mexico, the restaurant showcases traditional preparations of beef and goat (cabrito) from northern Mexican traditions. Kennedy calls the chef "Mr. Cabrito of Mexico."

Don Artemio is also the first Fort Worth restaurant to be named a finalist for a national James Beard Award.

Dos Mares

Just down the block from Don Artemio is its seafood counterpart, Dos Mares, another highlight in the city's food scene.

Drawing inspiration from both of Mexico's coastlines, the restaurant specializes in elevated seafood dishes while maintaining the same handcrafted décor imported from Saltillo.

Joe T. Garcia's

Kennedy says you can't talk about food in Fort Worth without bringing up Joe T. Garcia's.

While he acknowledges the city's culinary sophistication has expanded dramatically, Kennedy says Joe T.'s enduring appeal lies in its consistency.

"What you see at Joe T. Garcia's is not that different from what Joe T.'s served when it opened in 1936," he said.

Felina

One of Fort Worth's newest concepts is Felina, a Roman-style pizzeria tucked away in an alley in South Main Village.

"I've never seen this kind of restaurant in Fort Worth before," Kennedy said. "If you walk down the alley, past a couple of dumpsters, all of a sudden there's this Italian restaurant in the middle of the alley that's all lit up."

Operated by the owners of Boca, the restaurant intentionally recreates the feeling of stumbling upon a neighborhood trattoria in Rome. The menu combines authentic Roman-style thin-crust pizza with Puerto Rican influences, reflecting the owners' unique culinary journey.

Bocca

Before Felina, the same owners — who are also brother — established Bocca, a restaurant born from an extraordinary story.

The pair was raised in Rome, moving to Puerto Rico later in life and opened one of San Juan's top restaurants. They eventually chose Fort Worth as the home for their American venture.

Kennedy says Boca and Felina are evidence that Fort Worth has become a destination capable of attracting ambitious chefs from around the world.

Margie's Italian Gardens

Kennedy also celebrates the return of Margie's Italian Gardens, a longtime West Side favorite dating back to the 1950s.

He said its reopening represents the balance Fort Worth continues to strike between preserving beloved neighborhood institutions and embracing new culinary ideas.

Meraki

Known primarily for his Western-inspired restaurants, chef Tim Love has expanded into Mediterranean cuisine with Meraki. Kennedy says the restaurant fills a niche that Fort Worth previously lacked:

"Fort Worth needed an upscale Mediterranean restaurant with a bar and kind of a happening scene," Kennedy said.

Beren

Among Fort Worth's newest arrivals, Kennedy is especially enthusiastic about Beren, a Turkish restaurant on Magnolia Avenue.

"The food is fantastic," he said. "I think Barren is the best Turkish restaurant we have."

Truva Mediterranean Grill

The city's growing appetite for Mediterranean cuisine extends into the suburbs with Truva Mediterranean Grill in Colleyville.

Kennedy notes that the restaurant bills itself as the largest Mediterranean restaurant in Texas and highlights the strong culinary credentials of its ownership and chefs.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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