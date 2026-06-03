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Golden Triangle Mall reopens Wednesday after gas leak evacuation

KERA | By Juan Carlos Ramirez |Denton Record-Chronicle
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:30 PM CDT
Crews are seen outside Golden Triangle Mall on Wednesday after a gas leak was reported and the mall was evacuated.
Penny Kimble
/
Denton Record-Chronicle
Crews are seen outside Golden Triangle Mall on Wednesday after a gas leak was reported and the mall was evacuated.

Golden Triangle reopened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday after the Denton Fire Department evacuated the building due to a gas leak.

The mall was evacuated around noon as a precaution because wind was pushing fumes into the building, the department said in a social media post.

A private contractor was doing work for Barnes and Noble outside the bookstore's main entrance and accidentally hit a 2-inch gas line, Battalion Chief David Boots said.

Atmos Energy crews arrived on scene and shut down the gas line at about 1:43 p.m., Boots said.

After crews sampled and tested the air inside the mall, workers determined it was safe to reopen.

Brooke Colombo contributed to this report.
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