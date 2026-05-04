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Meet the Tiny Desk finalists: Lauren Frihauf

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
William Troop
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:40 PM CDT

Tiny Desk Contest judge Robin Hilton introduces us to finalist Lauren Frihauf from Denver, Colo.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.