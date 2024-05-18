Fresh Air weekend: Kathleen Hanna; Tyler James Williams

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Kathleen Hanna on life as a 'Rebel Girl,' and the joy of expressing anger in public: The Bikini Kill frontwoman pioneered the "riot grrrl" movement in the 1990s. "I thought of myself as a feminist performance artist who was in a punk band," Hanna says.

Claire Messud's sweeping novel borrows from her own 'Strange Eventful History': Messud draws from her grandfather's handwritten memoir as she tells a cosmopolitan, multigenerational story about a family forced to move from Algeria to Europe to South and North America.

From child star to 'Abbott,' Tyler James Williams pays it forward to the kids on set: Williams was young when he was thrust into the public eye as the star of Everybody Hates Chris. Now a teacher on Abbott Elementary, he works to help his child actor colleagues feel comfortable.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

