Fresh Air Weekend: NPR host Ari Shapiro; Actor Billy Crudup

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

It's impossible to fit 'All Things' Ari Shapiro does into this headline: Shapiro co-hosts All Things Considered, co-stars in a cabaret act with Alan Cumming, and sings with the band Pink Martini. Now, he's written a book, a memoir called The Best Strangers in the World.

From 'Almost Famous' to definitely famous, Billy Crudup is enjoying his new TV roles: Crudup stars as a fast-talking salesman in the retro-futurist Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! He won an Emmy for his role as a cynical TV executive in the series The Morning Show.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

