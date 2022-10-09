Sunday Puzzle: Corporate Concealment

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence conceals the name of a large corporation in consecutive letters.

Ex. Let's wrap plenty of presents. --> APPLE

1. "That's a relief," Ed exclaimed.

2. After the troop withdrawal, martial law was imposed.

3. The traitor would betray the one he loved.

4. Is your electric guitar getting ruined?

5. As my sister recalls, Tater Tots are delicious.

6. That was Maori tea I drank.

Last week's challenge: It came from listener Neville Fogarty of Newport News, Va. Think of two well-known brand names, each in eight letters, that have the same first six letters in the same order. Both brands are of products — one found in the supermarket, one for something used outdoors. And even though the first six letters of the names are the same, they're not pronounced the same. What products are these?

Challenge answer: Michelob, Michelin

Winner: Mary Springhorn of Bellingham, Wash.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Melissa DePaola, of Newnan, Ga. Name two things that many houses are built with: "[blank] and [blank]." Drop the first letter of the first thing. Change the last two letters of the second thing to a "Y." And you'll name a popular TV show, "[blank] and [blank]." What show is it?

