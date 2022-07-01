© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mourners honor the 53 lives lost in San Antonio with flags, candles, flowers — and water

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Wooden crosses represent the 53 lives lost in human smuggling case.
Jia Chen
/
for Texas Public Radio
Wooden crosses represent the 53 lives lost in human smuggling case.

A memorial to the 53 people who died from being trapped in a tractor trailer in south San Antonio is growing.

Mourners have placed crosses, candles, water bottles, and the national flags of the victims in an area on the side of Quintana Road.

Amidst the dry grasses and scrub brush are large wooden crosses. Nearby, two women pray in front of the Honduran and Guatemalan flags.

Lydia Hernandez Trickey, a Presbyterian clergy woman, visited the site on Thursday. She called the deaths of the 53 people a horrific inhumanity.

“We have made it impossible for anybody to be in our country who is willing to work and make a better life for themselves — in this immigrant built country.”

As part of the memorial, a Dallas based artist is painting a large mural that shows the distress and hardships migrants face as they journey into the United States. He said he plans to leave the painting there for as long as it will stand.

Copyright 2022 Texas Public Radio

Tags

San AntonioMigrant DeathsBorder & ImmigrationMemorial
Joey Palacios
Born and raised in San Antonio, Joey joined the Texas Public Radio newsroom in October of 2011. Joey graduated from Roosevelt High School and obtained an associate of applied science degree in radio and television broadcasting from San Antonio College in 2010.
See stories by Joey Palacios