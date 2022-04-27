© 2022 KERA News
College football team is trading jersey numbers for QR codes

Published April 27, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The University of Central Florida's spring football scrimmage featured a new uniform code, a QR code on the backs of player jerseys. Instead of a 12 on the quarterback or an 88 on the tight end, they wore pixelated squares to scan with your phone. Snapping the codes opened a player profile with their number and a bio, stats and social media handle. The QR codes might return in the fall. But meanwhile, is anyone watching the play?

