A Georgia restaurant employee is honored for grilling a million steaks

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. At stake in this story are a million steaks, all grilled by Gayle Dudley. Dudley has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Columbus, Ga., for more than 20 years. She recently earned the honors of Grill Master Legend for grilling up more than a million tenderloins, rib-eyes, sirloins and filets. Dudley got a gold chef's coat and a $5,000 check and bragging rights to skills in a rare medium. Well done. It's MORNING EDITION.