Free DART rides for some Dallas students could come early 2024

A new pilot program that would give free rides to students in Dallas is now in the works for early 2024 after a months-long effort by local climate advocates.

The test program would provide free passes to students enrolled in the Dallas Independent School District starting as soon as January, according to the city.

“As this is a new pilot program, the objective is to plan to develop the program oversight, parameters, and performance metrics for the remainder of the year and anticipate launching a pilot program in January 2024,” Assistant City Manager Robert Perez wrote in a statement.

DISD District 7 board member Ben Mackey told KERA that while details of the program are not yet official, the district board allocated more than $500,000 in funding to create the program.

"Where it sits right now is that Dallas ISD and the city of Dallas will collaborate on what the pilot program design should be that we will bring to DART and hopefully, DART agrees and is able to move forward with it," Mackey said.

The city of Dallas has also pledged another $250,000 towards the program.

DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said that while the agency does not yet have an official plan from the city or the district, the transportation agency is finishing up a comprehensive study looking at the potential equity impact of such a program.

Shattles said the city’s funds come from the $90 million deal that DART made with Dallas in June.

“They'll be making those changes,” Shattles said. “Part of that was for a pilot program for K through 12 but that's handled completely from the city of Dallas, not DART.”

The expected plan for the pilot program was seen as a victory for the Sunrise Movement Dallas, a local climate action advocacy group.

"We want to secure better public transit for all Dallas residents and we believe that the first step in that is making public transit free and accessible to students," said James Perkins, an organizer with Sunrise Movement.

Perkins said his group had been advocating for the program as part of a campaign that included a petition and outreach.

Mackey, at DISD, said the group was instrumental in pushing for the program.

"It's been a lingering conversation for a long time, but it just never got any traction," Mackey said. "Sunrise Movement definitely got involved and really brought this to the forefront."

