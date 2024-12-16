Denton County man gets 4-year sentence for ballot fraud

A Denton County jury sentenced a man to four years in prison and 10 years probation on Friday for ballot fraud in a 2020 Carrollton mayoral election, according to a press release.

Zul Mirza Mohamed, 43, pleaded guilty to 106 felony charges related to voter fraud.

At his jury sentencing trial, he faced a punishment of two to 20 years in prison, fines or probation.

Mohamed was a candidate in the race. He forged ballot-by-mail applications under Carrollton residents’ named and had the ballots sent to a Lewisville mail store where he leased a virtual mailbox using fake IDs.

Elections Administrator Frank Phillips testified that his staff thought it was suspicious that multiple ballot-by-mail applications were being sought from the same address.

Investigators contacted Carrollton residents whose ballots had been requested. The residents told investigators they had not made the requests.

An undercover officer surveilled the postal facility, and investigators inserted a tracker in a box of ballots, which were marked so that they would not be processed.

On Oct. 7, 2020, Mohamed picked up the box from the facility and brought it to his address in the 1600 block of Bennington Drive in Carrollton.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the house and found the box inside Mohamed’s bedroom. They also located fraudulent identification, a box of Dallas County ballot applications, a fake notary stamp and a lease to a second commercial mailbox in Plano.

He was arrested the same day.

A clinical and forensic psychologist testified that Mohamed suffered from grandiose and persecutorial delusions, conditions that are difficult to treat. The psychologist said because of his delusions, Mohamed would need to be compelled by the jury and judge to seek treatment.

The release states several jurors indicted they believed a combined prison sentence and probation would potentially provide the help he needs while sending the message that voter fraud is not acceptable.