Famed Fort Worth architect Komatsu dies at 97

Albert S. Komatsu, founder of the architecture firm that bears his name and famed for his work on midcentury modern architecture around the city and civic projects such as the Japanese Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, has died at 97.

Komatsu founded the firm in 1959 and his still operational company is known for everything from small homes and historic courthouses to the serene landmark that is the Japanese Garden at Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The firm, now under the leadership of his son, Karl Komatsu, has designed or managed more than 1,200 projects.

“He left landmarks around this city, not just for what he did, but for the kind of man he was,” said former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief, a longtime friend. “The Japanese Garden is a landmark not just for those of us that live here, but those who come to visit. We can all appreciate that special gift from a special and very skilled man.”

Moncrief also recalled that whenever he called upon Komatsu to do something for the public, he always responded positively.

“He always said, ‘Yes.’ That’s just the way he was,” he said. Moncrief also recalled his work for nonprofits.

“He made those contributions, willingly, openly,” he said.

Albert Komatsu was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1926, the son of Hisakichi Komatsu, a Japanese immigrant who worked for the Spokane-Seattle Railroad. As part of the internment of people of Japanese heritage during World War II, Komatsu’s family was sent to a camp in Idaho in 1942. Albert Komatsu eventually enlisted in the U.S. Army. Because of his strong mathematical skills, he was assigned to an engineering group, according to a video Komatsu made with the Fort Worth Japanese Society.

After the war, he attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill, earning a degree in architecture. Recalled to service during the Korean War, he came to North Texas after his discharge. He worked for Wyatt Hedrick of Sanguinet, Staats and Hedrick, designers of several classic Fort Worth buildings. He opened his own firm in 1959.

Along with many Fort Worth commercial and civic projects, such as the sanctuary at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, Summit Office Park, Fire Station No. 8, the YWCA of Fort Worth and the original master plan for the University of Texas at Arlington campus, Komatsu also designed several midcentury modern homes.

Fort Worth businesswoman and philanthropist Marty Leonard said she and her husband selected Komatsu as their architect because of his work on a Leonard family ranch home.

“We moved into the home in 1972, and I’ve loved it ever since,” she said.

In the mid-1980s, he helped form the Fort Worth Japanese Society and led the organization for several years, said Harvey Yamagata, current president.

“He contributed so much, and he really provides us at the society with a lot to live up to,” he said.

Komatsu retired several years ago, but continued to come into the office for several years.

He is survived by his son, Karl Komatsu, and a daughter, KERA executive Sylvia Komatsu. His wife, Toyoko “Toy” Tanaka Komatsu, 83, died in 2009.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.