Kamala Harris to hold Houston rally on Friday as early voting continues

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Houston Friday to cap off the first week of early voting in Texas with a campaign rally.

She will attend a rally from 3 to 8 p.m. at a location to be announced in Houston that day, according to an events page seeking RSVPs made public on Tuesday.

The vice president is in the throes of a hotly debated presidential campaign against former U.S. President Donald Trump.

While the margins of victory have narrowed in recent presidential contests statewide, Texas is still not considered a swing state. Trump won Texas by 5.6% in 2020. But, Harris County has turned into the biggest generator of Democratic votes in the state. Biden won Harris County by 13 points in 2020.

The Harris campaign hasn’t publicly stated why they are holding a rally in Houston with a week and a half to go until election day.

In August, Harris was in Houston when she delivered a eulogy at Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral.

Weeks earlier, she spoke at the American Federation of Teachers’ annual convention in Houston, which became the first union to endorse Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

That July speech was one of her first events since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out.

