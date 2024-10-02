Church leader arrested in Collin County had previous weapons conviction

An outreach church leader in Collin County arrested this week on a family violence charge was the subject of a domestic abuse protective order filed by his ex-wife and has a criminal record in Oklahoma that includes convictions on drug and weapon charges, public records show.

Oklahoma Department of Correction records and court records show that David Scarberry, who serves at Revival City Church in McKinney, spent five years in an Oklahoma prison after he was found guilty of using an offensive weapon in a felony and for two additional drug felonies in 2002.

His ex-wife filed for the domestic abuse protective order in 1994.

Scarberry, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with continuous violence against family — an accusation related to violence against a family member or close partner more than once within a 12-month period. It’s not clear who the alleged victim was in relation to Scarberry.

He was held at the Collin County Jail but released on bond Tuesday.

In a phone call with KERA Tuesday, Scarberry declined to comment on the Collin County charges except to say they were a “misunderstanding” and “false accusations.”

“You can definitely say I am not guilty, because I’m not,” Scarberry said.

He did not respond to a followup phone call after KERA learned of his earlier record.

Court records also show in 1994 Scarberry was arrested in Payne County, Oklahoma for assault and battery. His ex-wife filed the protective order that same day.

The assault and battery case was later dismissed with costs to Scarberry.

KERA reached out to Revival City Church and will update this story with any response.

