Cooling centers, shelters open across Houston area in aftermath of Hurricane Beryl

Houston-area residents who are without electricity and looking to escape the summer heat in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl can seek refuge at cooling centers and shelters across the region.

Government officials and nonprofit organizations in Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Montgomery County and elsewhere began opening up community centers and other locations Tuesday where impacted residents can cool off in air-conditioning, charge their electronic devices and, in some cases, receive food and water. Places such as Gallery Furniture, Lakewood Church and Planet Fitness also are welcoming impacted residents into their buildings.

Additionally, a series of free distribution events where residents can receive food, water and/or supplies are scheduled.

More than 2.2 million homes, schools and businesses in the Houston area lost power Monday during Hurricane Beryl, which caused at least seven deaths locally while also resulting in widespread flooding and damage to trees and buildings. More than 1.3 million remained without power as of late Thursday morning, according to CenterPoint Energy and Entergy, which serve the Houston region.

Below is a list of places where impacted residents can seek refuge and services.

COOLING/CHARGING CENTERS

(All located in Houston unless otherwise noted)

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

African American History Research Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1300 Victor St.

Alief Family YMCA: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. at 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd.

Alief Regional Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Attack Poverty | Friends of North Rosenberg: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1908 Ave. E in Rosenberg

Bayland Community Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 6400 Bissonnet St.

Big Stone Lodge: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 709 Riley Fuzzel Rd. in Spring (food, water and supplies also distributed while supplies last)

Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 7007 W. Fuqua St.

Bracewell Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 9002 Kingspoint Rd.

Burnett-Bayland Community Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 6026 Chimney Rock Rd.

Carnegie Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1050 Quitman St.

Central Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 500 McKinney St.

Compudopt: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1602 Airline Dr.

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 5216 Montrose Blvd.

Creekside Christian Fellowship: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 16628 TX-36 in Needville

Crosby Community Center: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 409 Hare Rd. in Crosby (food, water and supplies also distributed while supplies last)

Dickinson City Hall Lobby and Council Chamber: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at 4403 State Hwy. 3 in Dickinson

Dickinson VFW: 4:30-11:30 p.m. at 5204 State Hwy. 3 in Dickinson

Duncan YMCA: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 10655 Clay Rd.

East Harris County Activity Center: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 7340 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena

Family History Research Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 5300 Caroline St.

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 4014 Market St.

First Missionary Baptist Church: Open 24 hours at 4542 Briscoe St.

Flores Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 110 N. Milby St.

Flukinger Community Center: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 16003 Lorenzo St. in Channelview

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds – Building D: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 4310 TX-36 South in Rosenberg

Fresno Fire Station: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1834 W. Sycamore Rd. in Fresno

Friendswood Library: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at 416 S. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood

Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1725 State Hwy. 3 in Dickinson

Hardy Community Center: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 11901 W. Hardy Rd.

Hockley Community Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 28515 Old Washington Rd. in Hockey

Houston History Research Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 550 McKinney St.

Johnson Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 3517 Reed Rd.

Juergen's Hall Community Center: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 26026 Hempstead Rd. in Cypress (food, water and supplies also distributed while supplies last)

Jungman Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 5830 Westheimer Rd.

Julia C. Hester House: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 2020 Solo St.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 4802 Lockwood Dr.

Kendall Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 609 N. Eldridge Rd.

Kingwood Community Center: noon-8 p.m. at 4102 Rustic Woods

Korean Community Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at 1809 Hollister St.

Lakewood Church: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 3700 Southwest Fwy.

Lincoln Park Community Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 979 Grenshaw St.

Mamie George Community Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at 1111 Collins Rd. in Richmond

Mark A. Chapman YMCA/Katy Main Street: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 1350 Main St. in Katy

McGuire Dent Recreation Center: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at 2222 28th St. in Galveston

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center: 2-6 p.m. at 1475 W. Gray St.

Montrose Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 4100 Montrose Blvd.

Moody Community Center: noon-8 p.m. at 3725 Fulton St.

Moore Memorial Public Library: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 1701 9th Ave. N in Texas City

North Montgomery County Community Center: 600 Gerald St. in Willis

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1349 W. 43rd St.

Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 5597 Gardenia Ln. in Katy

Penny's Beer Garden: 8 a.m. at 1001 FM 646 N in Dickinson

Perry Family YMCA: 4:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at 1700 W. League City Pkwy. in League City

Radack Community Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 18650 Clay Rd.

River Pointe Church: noon-6 p.m. at 21000 Southwest Fwy. in Richmond

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 3223 Wilcrest Dr.

Santa Fe Justice Center Municipal Courtroom: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 3650 FM 646 N in Santa Fe

Southwest Express Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 6400 High Star Dr.

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 6400 High Star Dr. (free transportation can be requested by calling 3-1-1)

Stanaker Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 611 S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr.

St. Philip's United Methodist Church: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 5501 Beechnut St.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 4410 Reed Rd.

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 808 Pease St.

Trini Mendenhall Community Center: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 1414 Wirt Rd. (food, water and supplies also distributed while supplies last)

Trotter Family YMCA: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 1331 Augusta Dr.

Walter Neighborhood Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 7660 Clarewood Dr.

Weekley Community Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 8440 Greenhouse Rd. in Cypress

Weekley Family YMCA: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 7101 Stella Link Blvd.

White Oak Conference Center: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at 7603 Antoine Dr.

YMCA International Services: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3110 Hayes Rd.

SHELTERS

(All locations in Houston unless otherwise noted)

Attack Poverty | Friends of North Rosenberg: Open 24 hours at 1908 Avenue E in Rosenberg

Champion Forest Baptist Church: 16518 Jersey Dr.

East Montgomery County Community Development Center: 16401 1st St. Suite 100 in Splendora

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds – Building C: Open 24 hours at 4310 TX-36 South in Rosenberg (pets welcome)

Gallery Furniture: Open at 8 a.m. at 6006 North Fwy. (no pets allowed)

Lone Star Community Center: 2500 Lone Star Pkwy. in Montgomery

West Montgomery County Community Development Center: 31355 Friendship Dr. in Magnolia

FOOD/WATER/SUPPLIES DISTRIBUTIONS

(All locations in Houston unless otherwise noted)

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 1-5 p.m. Thursday at 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. (water and ice)

Bayland Community Center: 8 a.m.-noon Friday at 6400 Bissonnet St. (food, water and ice)

Baytown Community Center: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at 2407 Market St. in Baytown (food, water and ice)

Caney Creek Cowboy Church: 9 a.m. Thursday at 17703 Nonesuch Rd. in Conroe (food)

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 2900 Louisiana St. (food, water and supplies)

Cliftdale Missionary Baptist Church: 4-5 p.m. Thursday at 854 Enterprise St. (water)

Compassion United - Terry's Tables Food Pantry: 9 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Park, 501 Park Place in Conroe (food)

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center: 1-5 p.m. Thursday at 6402 Market St. (water and ice)

Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center: noon Thursday at 10918 Bentley St. (food)

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church: 4-5 p.m. Thursday at 6616 D.S. Bailey Ln. (water)

Harvest Time Church: 6-7 p.m. Thursday at 17770 Imperial Valley Dr. (water)

Houston Humane Society: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 14700 Almeda Rd. (pet food and pet supplies)

Harris County Precinct 1 Service Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at 7901 El Rio St. (food and water)

H-Town Dream Center: 9 a.m. Friday at 26373 E. Holly Ln. in Splendora (food)

Julia C. Hester House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at 2020 Solo St.

Lincoln Park Community Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at 979 Grenshaw St.

Memorial Assistance Ministries: 9 a.m. Thursday at 1625 Blalock Rd. (water and ice)

Minute Maid Park: 8-11 a.m. Friday at 501 Crawford St. (food and water)

Mission Baptist Church: 2-3 p.m. Thursday at 3103 Chickering St. (water)

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church: noon-1 p.m. Thursday at 902 W. 8th St. (water)

Northeast Multi-Service Center: 1-5 p.m. Thursday at 9720 Spaulding St. (water and ice)

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 1-5 p.m. Thursday at 6400 High Star Dr. (water and ice)

St. Luke Baptist Church: noon-1 p.m. Thursday at 714 Detering St. (water)

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 1-5 p.m. Thursday at 4410 Reed Rd. (water and ice)

White Oak Conference Center: 10 a.m. Thursday at 7603 Antoine Dr. (water)

Wildkat Research Center: 10 a.m. Thursday at 204 W. Rogers Rd. in Willis (food)

Yale Street Baptist Church: noon-1 p.m. Thursday at 4315 Yale St. (water)

BATHROOM/SHOWER FACILITIES AT PLANET FITNESS

(All listed Planet Fitness locations are open to non-members)

Alvin: 1701 Fairway Dr. Ste. 9

Baytown: 6515 Garth Rd. Ste. 200

Deer Park: 3601 Center St.

Friendswood/Bay Area: 3100 East FM 528 Ste. A in Webster

Houston Fondren Southwest: 11187 Fondren Rd.

Houston Greater OST/South Union: 6102 Scott St.

Houston Langham Creek: 6969 Barker Cypress Rd.

Houston North Oaks: 13839 Breck St.

Houston Sharpstown: 8150 Southwest Fwy. Ste. U

Houston Steeplechase: 9425 Jones Rd.

Katy: 24547 Katy Fwy.

Katy Fry Road: 1705 N. Fry Rd.

Pasadena: 4802 Fairmont Pkwy.

Rosenberg: 5101 Ave. H Ste. 12

Sugar Land: 13831 Southwest Fwy.

Webster: 560 El Dorado Blvd.



