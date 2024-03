Texas fire department chief dies while battling a blaze in Panhandle

The chief of a fire department in the inferno-ravaged Texas Panhandle died Tuesday morning while battling a structure fire.

“With profound sorrow, on behalf of the City of Fritch, we announce the passing of Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith, who bravely responded to a structure fire earlier today,” the office of emergency management for the City of Borger and Hutchison County posted on its Facebook page.

Courtesy photo from the City of Borger/Hutchison County OEM Facebook page Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith

“Chief Smith, a dedicated public servant, was the first on the scene, demonstrating his unwavering commitment and service to the Fritch community.”

The city of Fritch, about 35 miles northeast of Amarillo, has been one of the hardest hit during the days-long wildfires that have consumed more than 1 million acres of land in the Panhandle. Fritch is in Hutchinson County, where the Smokehouse Creek Fire began and spread last week.

It’s unclear if the structure fire Smith was battling was part of that massive blaze. Fritch fire personnel have also been helping with efforts to contain the Windy Deuce fire, which burned over 144,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. Officials at the emergency management office weren’t immediately available for comment

“During the response, Chief Smith faced unforeseen challenges and, despite emergency medical assistance and quick transportation to Golden Plains Community Hospital, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” the statement adds.

CBS affiliate KFDA reported Smith suffered a heart attack as he was battling the blaze.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a social media post that he met with Smith Monday in the Panhandle and offered his condolences to the late chief’s family and the community.

“Heidi and I are praying for his family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues. May the tender hand of the Lord comfort everyone who knew and loved Chief Smith during this time,” Cruz posted.

The office of emergency management for the City of Borger and Hutchison County said a memorial service will be announced at a later date.