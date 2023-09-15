© 2023 KERA News
Texas News

Watch live: Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate comes to a close

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT
Michael Minasi/KUT
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment.

Note: This livestream is active only during legislative business.

The historic trial against the suspended attorney general is coming to a close.

The Texas Senate is reconvening as the Senate Court of Impeachment to consider the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

The suspended Republican attorney general is accused of constitutional bribery, abuse of official capacity, misuse of official information, and retaliation against former employees.

Texas House investigators accused Paxton of illegal acts in order to try and protect Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, when he was being investigated by the FBI.

Watch live below, starting around 9 a.m.

 

Having trouble viewing the video? Watch on the Texas Senate website

