Watch live: Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate comes to a close

Note: This livestream is active only during legislative business.

The historic trial against the suspended attorney general is coming to a close.

The Texas Senate is reconvening as the Senate Court of Impeachment to consider the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

The suspended Republican attorney general is accused of constitutional bribery, abuse of official capacity, misuse of official information, and retaliation against former employees.

Texas House investigators accused Paxton of illegal acts in order to try and protect Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, when he was being investigated by the FBI.

Watch live below, starting around 9 a.m.

Having trouble viewing the video? Watch on the Texas Senate website.

Copyright 2023 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.