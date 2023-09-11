Verdict in Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial could come this week

The fate of Ken Paxton, the state’s suspended attorney general, could be decided as soon as this week.

The embattled Republican is facing 20 impeachment charges in a trial before the Texas Senate.

On Monday, the fifth day of the proceedings, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the court that testimony would likely end later this week. The 30 senators who will decide Paxton’s fate might begin deliberations as soon as Thursday.

Patrick said both sides have used about 14 and a half of their allotted 24 hours of time. Patrick added that, over the next few days, he intended to continue proceedings until the early evening, saying there will be no pauses in action on the Senate floor until verdicts are decided on the multiple charges against Paxton.

"Members of the jury, you may have this in your hands late Thursday or Friday. We will not take a day off until a final resolution," he said.

Paxton has been accused of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. House impeachment managers say he used his office to shield a political donor and friend from an FBI investigation.

Paxton allegedly did so despite top staff objecting to it, and warned him to stay away from Nate Paul, the subject of the investigation.

If convicted, Paxton would be removed from office.