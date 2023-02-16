Shooting at El Paso mall leaves at least one dead, three injured

A shooting at a mall in El Paso on Wednesday left at least one person dead and three others injured, police said.

A large law enforcement presence descended on Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso after a report of a shooting just after 5 p.m. local time.

Interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas said during a news conference at 9 p.m. there was no longer a threat to the community.

He said that an off-duty police officer who was working as a security guard at the mall apprehended one of the suspects minutes after the shooting started. Pacillas added that another suspect was also in custody.

Those transported to the hospital and the suspects are all male, and police declined to add more information, including the ages of the suspects.

“It’s too early to discuss or to speculate on motives. That will be part of the investigation,” said El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez earlier Wednesday evening.

A family reunification center was set up at Burges High School, which is a few blocks from the mall.

Cielo Vista Mall is adjacent to the Walmart where a white supremacist shot and killed 23 people in August 2019.

In a tweet, Gov. Greg Abbott said he reached out to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and offered state resources as the investigation continues.

“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” Abbott tweeted.

