Fans exploded at Schollmaier Arena as TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston reeled in a long pass in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs in Inglewood, California.

Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, the team fell short in a 65-7 loss to the Bulldogs. The loss ended their hopes of winning the national title for the first time since 1938.

“TCU hasn’t been a big-name school in so long, and this one could mean everything to our school,” TCU student and member of the Dutchmen Brady Raboin said.

Raboin joined the Dutchmen because he enjoys hyping the crowd up, he said.

The “Cinderella Story” ended on Jan. 9 for the TCU Horned Frogs.

“We’ve proven ourselves as a program to be competing with some of the best teams in college football. We’re still going to have a bright future — just maybe not quite as impressive as winning the college football playoffs,” Raboin said.

He sees the TCU Horned Frogs competing as a strong team for coming years.

At The Poop Deck Bar and Grill, Bert Adams, TCU class of ‘63 and owner of the bar/restaurant at 3505 Bluebonnet Circle near the school, said the team looked nervous.

“I’ve not seen them play like this,” he said at halftime, when TCU was trailing 38-7. “They’re a second-half team, but that’s a lot to overcome. I’m proud of them, though, no matter what. It’s been quite a year.”

Randy Champ, TCU, class of ’79, who is retired and lives in Altus, Oklahoma, stopped by The Poop Deck to watch the game.

“They’re making a lot of mistakes,” he said as halftime approached. “That’s not how they’ve played all season, but Georgia has the experience and, so far at least, it shows.”

— With Bob Francis reporting from the Poop Deck.

