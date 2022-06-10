55 tons of baby formula delivered to DFW airport

Becerra said the FedEx jet that arrived from Cologne Germany carried 110,000 pounds of baby formula that’s been in short supply in this country for weeks. He then explained what the delivery amounts to.

"It means roughly 1 million 600 thousand 8 oz bottles of nutrition for their children. That’s what this is. And that’s why it’s important. It’s going to be reaching the parents of America real soon."

Becerra said U.S. officials expedited the delivery of formula from around the world.

"The federal government doesn't distribute, we don’t manufacture. What we’re doing is making it click. We’re making it go from point A, Cologne Germany, to point B. that means the mouths of hungry babies parents are expecting to feed."

Becerra said this particular shipment will be sold online. It'll reach retailers through the distribution channel operated by Nestlé

He said there are plans for 10 global shipments in all, and the DFW drop off was the third of those. Despite international deliveries, officials expect shortages of formula to persist for at least another month.