As cricket gains fans in North Texas, UT Dallas goes all out with new tournament

Cricket’s popularity is growing in North Texas, and Dallas will soon host the sport’s newest tournament.

The Dallas-based National Cricket League USA announced it will hold its inaugural season at the University of Texas at Dallas on Oct. 4 through the 14, bringing to the area a new form of cricket.

The Sixty Strikes Tournament will feature six teams with players from around the world, including hometown team the Dallas Wolves.

“UT Dallas, home of many international students and the Comets Cricket Club, is the perfect site for NCL USA’s inaugural season,” James B. Milliken, chancellor of The University of Texas System, said in a statement announcing the tournament. “With cricket’s popularity around the world, I share Texans’ enthusiasm for its expanded exposure here.”

The games will move more quickly than traditional cricket matches, according to NCL. Sixty Strikes is fast-paced to let players score more in a higher-competitive environment. Cricket games vary in length; during the upcoming tournament each will last about 90 minutes.

Additionally, NCL USA plans to have Bollywood and Hollywood entertainers throughout the tournament. UTD officials said they hope the mix of sports and entertainment will “create a unique atmosphere for the matches.”

Kyle Edgington, vice president for UT Dallas Development and Alumni Relations, said he’s noticed many cities around North Texas have a recreational cricket organization, and he hopes the tournament will bring the community together.

“We would love to see where we could bring in individuals that would not otherwise come to UT Dallas, that might come and watch a game this fall,” Edgington said.

UTD officials said they are working on upgrades to the university’s cricket field, including more than 2,000 bleacher seats and VIP tents. The event will also be internationally livestreamed.

“Our great state has welcomed the Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA — both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “As cricket expands its global fan base, Texas will hold front-row seats to its growth across the nation.”

A growing sport

There are more than 400 cricket leagues or programs and 200,000 players nationwide, according to USA Cricket.

It’s returning to the Olympics in 2028, marking more than a century since it was last featured.

The U.S. competed in and cohosted the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Series for the first time earlier this year, including four matches in Dallas. Like the National Cricket League, Major League Cricket is also headquartered in Dallas. MLC repurposed the former Airhogs Stadium in Grand Prairie as the homefield cricket stadium for the Texas Super Kings.

Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world behind soccer. It’s traditionally popular in European and South Asian countries but has gained attention in the U.S. in recent years – with Texas seeing some of the biggest traction.

Between 2022 and 2023, the Asian American population in Texas increased by 5.5%, making it the fastest growing racial group in the state, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Arun Agarwal, a chairman for NCL USA, said the increased interest in cricket in North Texas can, in part, be tied to growing numbers of international students in the area from countries where cricket is most popular, like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“I think this is really going to be the game changer at the local level, state level and at the national level,” Agarwal said, “because we are setting up a new model to be in a university campus [that has] international students who are familiar with the game.”

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org .