Athlete dies in Fort Worth's Marine Creek Lake during CrossFit Games

An athlete died while swimming in Forth Worth's Marine Creek Lake during the opening event of the multi-day CrossFit Games competition on Thursday, according to the competition's CEO.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the athlete at 28-year-old Lazar Dukic. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Dukic had previously participated in CrossFit Games three times, according to his social media.

Crossfit CEO Don Faul said they’re working with authorities on the follow-up investigation.

“We’re doing everything in our power during this tragic time to the family, support our community,” Faul said during a news conference Thursday.

The rest of Thursday's events were canceled in the wake of the drowning, but organizers have not announced whether they will cancel the remainder of the games scheduled through Sunday.

In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city will help coordinate mental health and grief counselors.

"Our hearts go out to the athlete’s family, friends, and the entire Crossfit community," Parker said. "We take great pride in being the host city for the CrossFit Games and remain committed to working closely with CrossFit to provide a supportive community for all athletes, spectators, and visitors."

The CrossFit Games are an annual, multi-day athletic program with participants from around the world. Since 2007, 40 men and women compete in seven competitions for the title of the fittest. It's the first year the games were hosted in Fort Worth.

A video of the event posted to social media shows Dukic struggling to swim and disappearing in the water before reaching the finish line.

His death sparked reactions and mourning across the CrossFit community online. CrossFit athlete Cole Learn from Ontario told WFAA he witnessed the moments before the drowning.

"I saw him sort of start to scramble he started doing small turns and he was trying to get his head out of the water," Learn said. "It was at that time we started screaming to the lifeguard he needed help and in a few seconds he was under, he never came back up.”

European energy drink company FitAid released a statement on Instagram sharing their grief.

“On behalf of the entire FITAID Global Team we are beyond devastated,” the statement read. “Lazar is a beloved member of our team and has been like family over the years. Our hearts are broken.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.