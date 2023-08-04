With excitement over Messi at a fever pitch, tickets for Dallas-Miami game sell out in minutes

If you struck out on nabbing tickets for this weekend’s Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami FC, you’re far from alone.

General admission to Sunday’s event at the 20,000-seat Toyota Stadium sold out Thursday morning in about 10 minutes – a record, said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt.

He said the presence of Argentinian star player Lionel Messi – playing his first U.S. leagues away game – is raising excitement for fans and players. Messi led his country to a World Cup win last year before joining Major League Soccer.

“We have two Argentinian players here, Facundo Quignón and Alan Velasco, and both of those players, obviously, I could see it in their face after the game,” Hunt said. “They are so excited to have an opportunity to face fellow countrymen and arguably the greatest of all time.”

You can still attend Sunday’s match in Frisco if you have a spare $20,000 lying around – that’s how much tickets on the secondary market were reaching. The match will also air on Apple TV.