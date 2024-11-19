Duncanville to vote on TikTok ban ahead of state's Nov. 20 deadline

The city of Duncanville will vote Tuesday on a policy banning TikTok and some other apps on government-issued devices.

The policy complies with Senate Bill 1893 , a 2023 state law prohibiting the use of the popular social media app on cell phones and tablets issued by the state, and directing cities to adopt their own bans, citing national security concerns. The law followed Gov. Greg Abbott's 2022 TikTok ban.

Local governments — including schools, municipal departments, boards and commissions — have until Nov. 20 to adopt their own policies.

Other banned software and developers include WeChat, SHAREit, and ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent company of TikTok.

“In light of these concerns and in alignment with state law, the City of Duncanville has determined that it is necessary to implement similar security measures to protect the City’s information infrastructure and sensitive data,” Duncanville's city council agenda reads.

The ban will apply to all full-time and part-time employees, contractors, and any individual using city-owned or leased devices, as well as personal devices used for city business.

Sherman and Denison also recently banned TikTok from city devices.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .