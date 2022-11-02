Arlington Municipal Airport gains national status from FAA. That means more funding

The status change bumps the airport from its regional designation issued in previous reports from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The designation by a Federal Aviation Administration report "validates the current operational climate and based aircraft tenants utilizing the vast services provided at the Arlington Municipal Airport," Airport Manager Trent Ballard said in a statement.

The designation also increases the amount of funds Arlington Municipal Airport can receive under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and makes the service more competitive for additional federal funding, Ballard said.

Mayor Jim Ross alluded to the national designation during his annual state of the city address Oct. 19.

"Our little regional airport isn't so little anymore," Ross said.

Arlington Municipal Airport will receive $59 million in new developments over the next five years, according to the city's press release. The plans call for drainage improvements, an aircraft parking apron expansion, an additional executive box hangar complex and a master plan update.

Multiple development projects over the last four years have included adding a 37,000 square-foot executive hanger for corporate aircraft.

Arlington Municipal Airport is also home to ATP, the largest flight school program in the United States. The Arlington location in 2021 gained a new facility at the airport for the company's Airline Career Pilot Program.

The airport received a $540,000 federal grant in July as part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant funds terminal improvements.

Arlington Municipal Airport is considered a "reliever" to commercial airports such as Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field. The airport manages and leases dozens of hangars and houses 14 buisinesses.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

