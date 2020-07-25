 Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update As Hurricane Hanna Nears Landfall In South Texas | KERA News

Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update As Hurricane Hanna Nears Landfall In South Texas

By KUT Staff 4 minutes ago
  • Hurricane Hanna before landfall in South Texas Saturday afternoon.
    National Weather Service
Originally published on July 25, 2020 3:35 pm

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state's response to Hurricane Hanna Saturday afternoon as the Category 1 storm approaches South Texas.

Abbott, speaking at the Alternate State Operations Center in North Austin, noted the hurricane is hitting the part of the state that's facing the most challenges from COVID-19. "Just because a hurricane comes to the state does not mean that COVID-19 disappears," the governor said.

Severe storms from the hurricane are not expected in Central Texas.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain is possible in the Austin area through Monday, the National Weather Service says, with less rain expected in the Hill Country.

Watch the video below:

