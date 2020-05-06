 Want To See The Blue Angels Take Flight Over North Texas? Look Up! | KERA News

Want To See The Blue Angels Take Flight Over North Texas? Look Up!

  • The U.S. Navy jet team is flying over communities across America to support essential workers. Wednesday at 11 a.m., they hit the skies over North Texas.
    Courtesy of the Blue Angels

A show's about to start over North Texas. And to see it, all you have to do is look up.

The Blue Angels flight begins at 11 a.m.
The U.S. Navy's "Blue Angels" jet team lifts off from McKinney at 11 a.m. Wednesday — one of several stops across the country designed to celebrate doctors, nurses and other first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jets will weave their way over Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties, with loops over the big downtowns in Dallas and Fort Worth.

They already hit skies above Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. last weekend. And fly-bys are also scheduled today in New Orleans and Houston.

