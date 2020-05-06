Want To See The Blue Angels Take Flight Over North Texas? Look Up!

A show's about to start over North Texas. And to see it, all you have to do is look up.

The U.S. Navy's "Blue Angels" jet team lifts off from McKinney at 11 a.m. Wednesday — one of several stops across the country designed to celebrate doctors, nurses and other first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jets will weave their way over Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties, with loops over the big downtowns in Dallas and Fort Worth.

They already hit skies above Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. last weekend. And fly-bys are also scheduled today in New Orleans and Houston.