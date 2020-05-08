 Vietnam Veteran Recovers From COVID-19 After Five Weeks On A Ventilator | KERA News

Vietnam Veteran Recovers From COVID-19 After Five Weeks On A Ventilator

By Rebekah Morr 57 minutes ago
  • Doctors and nurses lined the lobby of Methodist Richardson as 70-year-old James Turner was wheeled through on a stretcher, finally on his way home after seven weeks in the hospital.
    Doctors and nurses lined the lobby of Methodist Richardson as 70-year-old James Turner was wheeled through on a stretcher, finally on his way home after seven weeks in the hospital.
    Methodist Health System

After five weeks on a ventilator, a Vietnam veteran with COVID-19 has been released from Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Doctors and nurses lined the lobby of Methodist Richardson as 70-year-old James Turner was wheeled through on a stretcher, finally on his way home after seven weeks in the hospital.

With tears in his eyes, Turner clasped his hands as he was lifted into a medical transport van. Well-wishers serenaded him as they closed the doors.

In a video provided by Methodist Richardson, Turner's wife Kathy was at a loss for words. She's been separated from her husband of 41 years since he tested positive for COVID.

"Oh my God. I am just in awe of this day. I am in awe," she said. "I am just so happy and just so thrilled at all the caretakers."

She's thankful for the health care workers who she said not only cared for her husband, but her as well.

"They kept the hope going, and I'm so glad of that. They would tell me, 'Tomorrow will be better.' And that is very needed when you're going through what we're going through," she said. 

For those in a similar situation, Turner offered some advice. "Don't give up. Just keep pressing and just keep holding on."

James Turner was sent to a rehabilitation center to regain his strength.

Tags: 
Methodist Health System
Veterans & Military
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Nail Salons, Barbershops And Tanning Salons Reopen

By 15 hours ago
LM Otero / Associated Press

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas. 

Dallas Salon Owner Released From County Jail After Defying Orders By Reopening Early

By 18 hours ago
Salon owner Shelley Luther hugs supporters after she was released from jail in Dallas on Thursday.
Associated Press

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who had defied orders to keep her business closed during the pandemic, was released from jail Thursday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. She had been in jail since Tuesday after being sentenced to seven days, but the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday morning granted a motion to release her.

Dallas County Orders People To Wear Masks, But Won’t Issue Fines

By Apr 18, 2020
A man inspecting a building wears face masks as he works atop a lift in downtown Dallas. Starting 11:59 p.m. April 17, face coverings - not necessarily medical masks - will be required in Dallas County.
LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas County Commissioners voted Friday to modify an order that requires people to wear face coverings while visiting or working at essential businesses or riding public transportation.