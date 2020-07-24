Tropical Storm Hanna Aims For Corpus Christi And Deep South Texas

Tropical Storm Hanna closed in on the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday, and South Texas officials already struggling with a war on COVID-19 now scrambled to prepare for a looming attack from the sea.

The National Hurricane Center, or NHC, reported Friday at 10 a.m. that Hanna was about 260 miles east of Corpus Christi and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph. Aircraft sent into the storm measured maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Brian Hoeth, an emergency response meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the storm was expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon or evening.

By Friday, the forecast track held steady, taking Hanna from Corpus Christi through South Texas towards the U.S. Mexico border.

Forecasters on Friday issued a tropical storm warning from San Luis Pass, south of Houston, and southward along the coast to the mouth of the Rio Grande. According to the NHC, that means that "tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours," or around Friday night.

Officials in the Corpus Christi area urged residents not to underestimate the impact of Hanna, and at a Thursday press conference, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales reminded residents that they were no strangers to tropical threats.

"Here's how I like to think about it, I guess maybe I've mentioned it, I'm a sports fan, baseball fanatic family," she said. "This is our first game of our season, and it's not preseason anymore. So we have to get back into the groove but we have to remember this is not an exhibition game where it doesn't count. This is our game day this weekend."

Canales emphasized that it was important to prepare, not panic. ​

"I want you to go through your hurricane checklist," she said, addressing the community. "I want you to prepare as if it were a bigger storm. It's a great idea to do this. If you had to evacuate, ask yourself 'could you?' If you had to shelter in place, ask yourself 'can I?'"

Gov. Greg Abbott reported that the state had resources on standby in anticipation of severe weather affecting the Coastal Bend, the upper Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Hill Country.

Hoeth said the storm was expected to continue on a westward track across South Texas through Sunday, weakening as it progressed, and dissipate over Mexico on Monday.



Tropical Storm Hanna continues to slowly move WNW towards the Texas Coast. The system should make landfall tomorrow afternoon and will bring scattered to numerous showers to the area this weekend. 1-3" of rain will be possible with the higher amounts towards the coast. pic.twitter.com/kDF8b535iO— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 24, 2020

A statement from the NHC on Friday morning explained that "Hanna is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches through Sunday night in south Texas. ... [Three] to 5 inches of rain is expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts, and inland to the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas."

It was not yet known if the San Antonio region would benefit from much, if any, of the rain, considering the storm's track, which took it through Deep South Texas. The lack of rain has become all the more serious as water levels in the Edwards Aquifer continue to drop and water restrictions on area residents intensify.

The National Hurricane Center also monitored Tropical Storm Gonzalo as it approached the eastern Caribbean. By Friday morning, its chances of becoming a hurricane faded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fernando Ortiz Jr. and the Texas Newsroom's Rebecca Fogel contributed to this report. Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at Brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian.

