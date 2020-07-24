 Texas Governor: Resources On Standby For Weather From Gulf | KERA News

Texas Governor: Resources On Standby For Weather From Gulf

  • The swollen Trinity river flows beneath the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge as storm clouds pass over the downtown area bringing more rain Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in Dallas.
    The swollen Trinity river flows beneath the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge as storm clouds pass over the downtown area bringing more rain Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in Dallas.
    Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that officials have placed various resources on standby across the state ahead of expected severe weather from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical depression was expected to affect the lower third of Texas through the weekend.

Some resources placed on standby included search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“As this tropical depression approaches the Lone Star State, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said. “These resources I have rostered will help our communities respond to the severe weather and possible flash floods caused by this tropical depression. Throughout the weekend, Texans should heed the guidance from local officials and remain vigilant against this severe weather to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

