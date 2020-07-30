 Tarrant County Detention Officers Arrested, Charges Allege On-Duty Assault | KERA News

Tarrant County Detention Officers Arrested, Charges Allege On-Duty Assault

By Rebekah Morr 20 minutes ago
  • Shutterstock

The Tarrant County Sheriff's office arrested three detention officers Wednesday. They were all booked in the  county jail. 

Reginald Lowe was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Lewis Velasquez and Dakota Coston were arrested on suspicion of official oppression.

The Texas Penal Code defines official oppression as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, harassment or detention knowing it's unlawful.

All three men have been suspended from the jail while criminal and internal investigations are underway.

No details are available yet about the on-duty incident that led to the charges.

Tags: 
Tarrant County
Tarrant County Sheriff Department
crime

Related Content

Domestic Violence Reports On The Rise In Dallas

By Rebekah Morr May 20, 2020
Dallas Habitat Photos / Flickr Creative Commons

The Dallas Police Department is seeing an increase in cases of domestic violence.

In February, Dallas police received about 900 reports of domestic violence. In April, that number had jumped to over 1,200, according to the department.

As The Texas Prison Population Shrinks, The State Is Closing Two More Lockups

By Feb 21, 2020
Shelby Knowles / The Texas Tribune

Following a declining inmate population and dangerous understaffing in Texas prisons, the state is closing two of its more than 100 lockups.