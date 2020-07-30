Tarrant County Detention Officers Arrested, Charges Allege On-Duty Assault

The Tarrant County Sheriff's office arrested three detention officers Wednesday. They were all booked in the county jail.

Reginald Lowe was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Lewis Velasquez and Dakota Coston were arrested on suspicion of official oppression.

The Texas Penal Code defines official oppression as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, harassment or detention knowing it's unlawful.

All three men have been suspended from the jail while criminal and internal investigations are underway.

No details are available yet about the on-duty incident that led to the charges.