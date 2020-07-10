 State: Tarrant County Dog Has First Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Animal | KERA News

State: Tarrant County Dog Has First Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Animal

By 10 minutes ago
  • An electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
    Associated Press

A North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal, state officials said.

The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

A private veterinarian tested the pooch Tuesday as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. The veterinarian reported the 2-year-old dog is otherwise healthy, according to the commission statement.

The dog is not the first animal in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus. Ten other animals have tested positive for the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website.

State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

