South Carolina Democratic Debate: Live Updates And Analysis

By editor 5 hours ago
  • Seven Democratic presidential candidates are debating in South Carolina on Tuesday night ahead of the state's primary on Saturday.
    Angela Hsieh / NPR
Originally published on February 25, 2020 6:03 pm

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is leading the pack in the Democratic presidential primary race as he and six other candidates debate in South Carolina on Tuesday.

The South Carolina primary is on Saturday, with 54 delegates up for grabs. Currently, Sanders has the most delegates, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in second, and former Vice President Joe Biden in third.

In the last debate, newcomer Mike Bloomberg took the bulk of the attacks. The former New York City mayor is onstage again Tuesday, though once again is not on the upcoming ballot.

One change from last week's rumble: businessman Tom Steyer made the cut.

Follow NPR's live coverage of the debate, including real-time fact checks and analysis, below. Here are five questions to keep in mind.

Elections 2020

