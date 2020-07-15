 Ronny Jackson, Pete Sessions Win Texas Congressional Runoffs | KERA News

Ronny Jackson, Pete Sessions Win Texas Congressional Runoffs

  • In this April 2018 photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., is shown before a meeting with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
    Alex Brandon / Associated Press

An ally who worked for President Trump in the White House won the Republican runoff for a Congressional seat in the Texas Panhandle.

Ronny Jackson is former White House doctor to three presidents. President Trump tried to make him the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, but he pulled out after several workplace scandals came to light.

Now Jackson looks to be headed to Congress. He beat agriculture lobbyist Josh Winegarner in the heavily Republican 13th Congressional district with almost 56% of the vote.

Linda Veazey, professor of political science at Midwestern State University, said the president’s endorsement helped Jackson win despite his opponent being more tied to the area and endorsed by the current holder of the seat, retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry.

“The entrance of Dr. Jackson, [and] President Trump’s endorsement in the race, I think nationalized this race a bit more than we’re used to seeing here in Texas 13th,” she said.

Another winner making a political comeback was Republican Pete Sessions, who won with 54% of the vote, in Texas’s 17th Congressional district. He moved to the conservative Waco area after losing his suburban Dallas seat two years ago. Sessions beat businesswoman Renee Swann, who had the backing of outgoing Congressman Bill Flores. 

