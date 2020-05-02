Roger Horchow, Mail-Order Magnate And Broadway Producer, Dies At 91

He met George Gershwin as a child and fell in love with his music. He went on to sell luxury goods by mail order like no one else — and then created one of the ultimate luxury goods: his very own George Gershwin musical on Broadway.

Roger Horchow, the Dallasite who created The Horchow Collection catalog and produced the now-classic Broadway musical, “Crazy for You,” died early Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his daughter Sally Horchow confirmed.

He was 91. Sally said there would be no memorial service — as her father had stipulated.

“He wanted to be at his own funeral,” she said, “and he can’t, so we thought we’d honor his wishes.”

Service to KERA

Nico Leone, president and CEO of KERA, sent the following message to the board of KERA. Horchow was a long-time supporter of the station and had served on its board:

“Roger was a dedicated and longstanding member of our Board, most recently confirmed as an Honorary Life Director. He also was a titan in the North Texas philanthropic community who made significant investments in local institutions, including KERA, Dallas Museum of Art, UT Southwestern and many more.

“Beyond his successful career as an entrepreneur, Roger was also an award-winning Broadway producer. When he recorded a video testimonial for KERA’s major gifts program, he treated the crew to a piano performance – his Tony Award proudly displayed above the keys. It was just one of the moments with Roger that our KERA family will never forget."

