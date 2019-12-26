 Report: Gulf Coast Coral Likely To Face Widespread Destruction By The End Of The Century | KERA News

Report: Gulf Coast Coral Likely To Face Widespread Destruction By The End Of The Century

By Katie Watkins | Houston Public Media 7 minutes ago
  • A coral community in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, off the coast of Galveston.
    A coral community in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, off the coast of Galveston.
    Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary
Originally published on December 26, 2019 8:48 am

Without a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, coral reefs throughout the Gulf of Mexico are likely to face widespread bleaching and collapse by the end of the century, according to a new report from several research universities.

Researchers from Rice University, the University of Texas at Austin and Louisiana State University used climate models to project future changes in the Gulf's waters, from Texas to Florida. Specifically, they looked at factors that stress coral reefs, such as temperature rise and acidification. 

"All of the trends are negative in that we find that the oceans are warming; the ocean is becoming more acidic. Everything that is conducive to coral health is being degraded rapidly," said Sylvia Dee, an assistant professor of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Rice.

"What we can say with certainty is that by the end of the 21st century it is highly likely, and almost certain, that many of the coral reef communities in the Gulf of Mexico will be undergoing heating conditions and acidification conditions that are likely to destroy them."

The Gulf Coast is home to numerous coral reef systems, many of which are inside protected areas such as Florida's John Pennekamp state park and the Flower Banks National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Galveston. The reefs support fisheries, help protect coastlines and contribute to tourism, Dee said.

"Coral reefs support a great diversity of different marine species and they're supporting life all the way up to the largest predators in the ocean," she said.

Coral gets its red color from the symbiotic algae that live on it. But coral bleaching occurs when changes in water temperature or acidity cause the algae to leave the coral, turning it white. While coral can rebound from bleaching events, it makes them more susceptible to disease and eventual death.

"To ensure there won't be widespread bleaching by the end of the century, we'd have to stabilize atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations at levels close to where they were in 2005, so that would mean substantial mitigation and curbing of C02 emissions in the very near term," Dee said.

To arrive at that conclusion, she said they used different emissions scenarios for their analysis, ranging from an aggressive emissions reduction plan to a "business-as-usual" scenario.

The researchers also looked at other factors contributing to poor coral health, such as runoff pollution, coral mining and over-fishing.

"Those are problems that could be eradicated now, those things could be stopped immediately," she said.

Read the full study here.

From Houston Public Media

Copyright 2019 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

Tags: 
climate change
climate
Houston Public Media

Related Content

Choosing Not To Fly Home For The Holidays, For The Climate's Sake

By Megan Manata Nov 27, 2019

This year Thom Hawkins is missing his fourth family Thanksgiving back home in Minnesota, by choice.

The 82-year-old lives in Glendale, Calif., and hasn't visited his extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins since September 2016. That's when he decided he couldn't fly anymore because of environmental concerns. Ever since, he has missed weddings, birthdays and graduations, and he expects to miss funerals.

Climate Change Deniers Pay More For Houses At Risk Of Future Flooding

By Nov 7, 2019

About 2% of U.S. homes are at risk of being flooded by the end of the century, thanks to rising sea levels. And the reason for rising sea levels, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is climate change. But flood risk is not translating into lower property values in some areas along the coast.

Antarctic Research Takes The Cake In These Science-Inspired Confections

By Nov 22, 2019

When Rose McAdoo got back to New York after spending several months working as a sous chef in Antarctica, her friends had questions. Are there penguins? How do you get supplies? Are you, like, on an iceberg?

McAdoo set about answering their questions the best way she knows how: with cake.

"Cake is my canvas," she says. "It's my way of making big ideas literally digestible."